Resuscitation attempts by paramedics were unsuccessful. The man died at the scene of the accident. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 50-year-old man has been fatally injured after being hit by a streetcar in Basel. The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday at Aeschengraben. The victim is Brazilian.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 50-year-old man has been fatally injured after being hit by a streetcar in Basel.

He probably overlooked the train when crossing the streetcar line.

The victim is Brazilian. Show more

The pedestrian was crossing the streetcar line when he was hit head-on by a streetcar approaching from Aeschenplatz, according to the Basel-Stadt cantonal police. Resuscitation attempts by several streetcar passengers, passers-by and the Basel-Stadt ambulance service had to be aborted without success. A breath test on the streetcar driver was negative.

SDA