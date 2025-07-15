The Spiaggia Pozzo di Tegna is a river bathing spot on the Maggia. Google Street View

A swimming accident occurred in Ticino on Tuesday. A 52-year-old man lost his life.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 52-year-old Swiss man was found dead floating in the river near the Pozzo di Tegna TI bathing area on Tuesday morning. According to the cantonal police, initial findings rule out the involvement of third parties. Access to the popular bathing beach was temporarily closed for investigation purposes.

The discovery of the body was reported to the authorities shortly before 7.30 am. The rescue workers who were called out were only able to determine that the man was dead. According to the police, he had lived in the nearby Locarno region. Further investigations into the cause of death were underway in the afternoon.

The Spiaggia Pozzo di Tegna is a river bathing spot on the Maggia with sandy and rocky banks. The water is clear and usually quite cold. The site is popular with divers because of its spectacular rocks. There are toilets and a store on the river in the village of Tegna near Ponte Brolla.