Hundreds of candles, flowers and stuffed animals in front of Magdeburg's St. John's Church on January 3. KEYSTONE

Philipp Dahm

A sixth person has died following the attack in Magdeburg. A 52-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital, a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Naumburg told the German Press Agency.

