For 180 square meters you have to pay 10,450 francs per month.

10,450 francs per month - currently the most expensive rental apartment in Basel. An architect's check shows: lots of luxury, but not everything is convincing.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The most expensive rental apartment in Basel is currently on offer on Homegate: a 5.5-room maisonette with 180 m², four bathrooms and two roof terraces for CHF 10,450 per month.

Despite the luxury furnishings and view of the Rhine, the architecture portal Architektur Basel criticizes the room layout as oversized, impractical and acoustically less than idyllic.

At 697 francs per square meter, the rent is well above the level of comparable properties - the conclusion of the experts: spectacular, but not entirely coherent. Show more

Luxury with a view of the Rhine? But with a roof terrace, please! At Oetlingerstrasse 2, in the middle of the up-and-coming Matthäusquartier in Basel, a top-class five-and-a-half-room maisonette is currently on offer - for a whopping CHF 10,450 per month. This makes it currently the most expensive rental apartment on Homegate in Basel.

The property is managed by JP IA AG on the board of directors: star architects Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron. Architektur Basel took a close look at the apartment - and asked critical questions about the price-performance ratio, as reported by the "Basler Zeitung".

Luxury on 180 square meters - but for whom?

With 180 m² of living space, 4 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, a spacious living and dining area and two roof terraces (60 and 62 m²), the advertisement leaves no superlatives out: "elegant living feeling", "holiday-like atmosphere", "lots of natural light".

But the "floor plan check" by Architektur Basel brings disillusionment: the view is "not from bad parents", but the living space seems oversized in places and the bathrooms are impractically distributed. There is talk of "dark corners" and "long corridors".

Rhine romance meets reality

According to the architecture portal, the direct proximity to the Rhine - a plus for "outdoor-loving city dwellers" - is not just idyllic. It gets loud in summer. "Nowhere in Basel are there more people than on the Rhine," it says matter-of-factly. And the "quiet feeling of living" can also take a dip.

The landlord is asking 697 francs per square meter - a record value in Basel to date. The comparable properties - such as a similarly sized apartment on Römergasse for CHF 7,400 - are also significantly lower.

Conclusion of the architectural research: lots of space, lots of views, lots of money - but only a partially convincing room layout. The highlight? A spectacular attic room. The rest: "mixed feelings".