57 percent of Swiss employees are calling for greater pay transparency, according to the Global Pay Transparency Survey conducted by the consulting firm Mercer.

Many employees in Switzerland would like more clarity on compensation issues. (Stock photo)

According to the survey, in addition to 63 percent of job seekers, more than half of employees in Switzerland also expect greater clarity on compensation issues.

Although the study indicates that Switzerland is making progress in reducing gender-based pay disparities, a pay gap between women and men still persists. The EU regulations on pay transparency introduced this month could create additional pressure to take action.

According to Mercer, 60 percent of the Swiss companies surveyed consider themselves well-prepared for global transparency requirements. This puts Switzerland above the international average of around 50 percent.

At the same time, however, the study reveals a need to catch up when it comes to disclosing salary information: 36 percent of local companies do not intend to publish salary data either internally or externally. By European standards, this figure is above the average of 27 percent.