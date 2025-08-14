The Appenzell Innerrhoden cantonal police are investigating the causes of the accident in Alpstein. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

A 58-year-old hiker had a fatal accident in Alpstein AI on Thursday afternoon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 58-year-old hiker had a fatal accident on Thursday afternoon in Alpstein AI.

For reasons still unknown, the Swiss man, who was familiar with the area, stumbled and fell down a slope.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the cantonal police on behalf of the public prosecutor's office in Appenzell Innerrhoden. Show more

For reasons still unknown, the Swiss man, who was familiar with the area, stumbled and fell down a slope, according to the cantonal police.

The hiker was hiking with a companion, wrote the Appenzell Innerrhoden cantonal police in a statement on Friday night. Despite immediate assistance from the companion, the rescue services were only able to determine the man's death.

The accident occurred on a mountain meadow. The two hikers wanted to descend to the mountain hut via a meadow above the Widderalp hut, according to the police.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the cantonal police on behalf of the public prosecutor's office in Appenzell Innerrhoden.