There are frequent collisions between trains and elephants on the island. In the latest accident of this kind, several pachyderms die.

DPA dpa

A herd of wild elephants has been hit by a passenger train in Sri Lanka.

Six animals died in the collision.

The train derailed, but none of the passengers were injured. Show more

A herd of wild elephants has been hit by a passenger train in Sri Lanka - the collision was fatal for at least six of the animals. Five of the elephants died directly in the night-time collision, reported the local broadcaster Ada Derana and other Sri Lankan media. One of the initially two seriously injured elephants later died of his injuries.

The train derailed, but none of the passengers were injured. According to the reports, the accident occurred on Wednesday night (local time) near a wildlife reserve on the route between Batticaloa in the east of the island and the economic metropolis of Colombo on the west coast. A group of seven elephants were trying to cross the tracks when they were hit by the approaching train. The elephant, which was still alive but injured, is being treated. The deceased animals in the herd were between 8 and 20 years old.

Better accident prevention measures

As reported by the Daily Mirror newspaper, there was a discussion with various ministers in parliament after the accident about measures to better prevent such collisions with elephants in the future. It was said that digital technologies should also be increasingly used for this purpose. Collisions between trains and elephants occur time and again on the island, which is also known as a vacation paradise. The trunked animals have a high status in the predominantly Buddhist country and are considered sacred.