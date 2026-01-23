PRODUCTION – A herder with his herd in South Sudan. Photo: Eva-Maria Krafczyk/dpa/stock photo
Keystone
Sixty people were killed and about 50 injured during an attack by armed cattle rustlers on two cattle herders’ camps in the South Sudanese state of Warrap, according to regional authorities. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Information described the attack, which took place on Sunday, as an act of senseless violence.
In this East African country, which has a long history of violence and civil war, tensions repeatedly arise between different ethnic groups, often involving cattle theft. Many communities in South Sudan depend on cattle breeding and herding for their livelihoods. The size of one’s herd is considered a measure of the owner’s wealth.