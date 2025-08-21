It is a national landmark and was voted Sweden's most beautiful church - now the 113-year-old Kiruna church is being moved five kilometers on special wheels. The reason is the expanding iron ore mining industry in the north of the country.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Sweden, a 113-year-old wooden church is being relocated due to subsiding ground.

The 600-tonne building is being transported around five kilometers to its new location on a special trailer in two days.

The church has great emotional and cultural significance for the local population, especially for the indigenous Sami people. Show more

Ever seen a church while traveling? In Kiruna, high in Swedish Lapland, an entire church has actually been rolling through the Arctic since August 19. The famous Kiruna Church - a 113-year-old red wooden building, often voted the most beautiful in Sweden - is slowly making its way to its new home. The reason for the spectacle is that the ground beneath the town is subsiding as the world's largest iron ore mine continues to grow right next to it.

The 600-tonne church and bell tower were placed on a special trailer and are now being transported around five kilometers to the new city center in two days - at a maximum speed of one kilometer per hour. To achieve this, roads had to be widened, bridges demolished and an ingenious route determined. Thousands of onlookers gathered. The action was also broadcast live on big screens.

But it's not just about the technical aspects: the church has a deep significance for the people of Kiruna, including the indigenous Sami population. It is due to reopen at its new location, between the cemetery and the town center, by the end of 2026.

More on the topic