A 61-year-old man died Sunday morning in a swimming accident in Vinelz on Lake Biel. Despite immediate attempts at resuscitation, he died at the scene.

Here's what it's all about A 61-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Lucerne died while swimming in Lake Biel in Vinelz.

Other swimmers spotted the man floating lifelessly in the water.

Despite resuscitation efforts that were immediately initiated, he died at the scene of the accident. Summary created with

The report of an unconscious person in Lake Biel was received shortly after 10:45 a.m., the Bern Cantonal Police announced on Sunday. The man, who had gone into the lake to swim, was subsequently found floating lifelessly in the water.

Bystanders who had rescued the man immediately began CPR. Nevertheless, he died at the scene of the accident. Based on the information available so far, a medical condition appears to be the most likely cause. The deceased was a 61-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Lucerne.

In addition to the cantonal police, an ambulance team and a Rega helicopter were also on the scene. The Berner Jura-Seeland Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.