After stabbing another man, the 65-year-old suspected Swiss perpetrator reported himself to the police. They arrested him. Symbolbild: Keystone

A man was fatally injured in a violent argument in Sulgen, Thurgau, on Tuesday afternoon. The 65-year-old Swiss man suspected of the crime was arrested. The victim had serious stab wounds; the man died at the scene.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was fatally injured in a violent altercation in Sulgen TG on Tuesday afternoon.

The police found that the victim had been seriously stabbed.

A 65-year-old suspect was arrested. Show more

The public prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation into intentional homicide, as reported by the Thurgau cantonal police in the evening. The identity of the victim was initially not completely clear.

Shortly after 2.15 p.m., a man phoned the Thurgau cantonal police to say that he had stabbed another man. When the emergency services arrived on Thurstrasse, the 65-year-old was arrested and offered no resistance.

Victim dies from serious stab wounds

The victim suffered severe stab wounds and died at the scene despite immediate medical assistance. The forensic service of the Thurgau cantonal police secured the evidence at the scene. The murder weapon was seized.

As media spokesperson Matthias Graf BRK News explained, the emergency services who were called out had found the victim outside the property. "There was another person present, but they were not involved in the crime," said Graf.