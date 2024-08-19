New-build apartments for "low to medium" incomes are being built in Zurich Albisrieden. Picture: Gemeinnützige Baugenossenschaft Limmattal

6500 applications were received within a short space of time for the Langgrüt new-build housing estate in Zurich-Albisrieden. The cooperative is now explaining the criteria according to which the 123 apartments will be allocated.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Affordable living space is being built in Zurich-Albisrieden. Over 6500 applications were received within 24 hours for the 123 apartments advertised.

The Gemeinnützige Baugenossenschaft Limmattal explains the criteria according to which the selection process is now taking place.

The cooperative is targeting "low to medium" incomes.

Applicants whose old apartment has been terminated or who already have a connection to the neighborhood also have a better chance. Show more

4410 francs for 2.5 rooms - Swiss Life recently astonished residents in the heart of Zurich-Altstetten with these rents. Living in the new Langgrüt development in Zurich-Albisrieden will soon be much cheaper. In future, tenants there will pay between CHF 2200 and 2500 for 4.5 rooms. An almost unbelievable price in the city of Zurich, which is so plagued by a housing shortage.

The Gemeinnützige Baugenossenschaft Limmattal (GBL) was therefore prepared for a corresponding rush of applicants. "We receive an average of 200 applications in one day for a single vacant apartment in the city of Zurich," GBL Managing Director Roman Stäger told theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

On July 15, the 123 apartments were advertised during a 24-hour window. The phones rang all day. GBL received a total of 6500 applications during this period. That's just under 53 per apartment. Together with GBL President Mark Jäggi, Stäger explains to theTages-Anzeiger newspaperthe criteria according to which future tenants will now be selected.

This is what the new Langgrüt housing estate will soon look like. Picture: Gemeinnützige Baugenossenschaft Limmattal

Housing for low to medium incomes

The length of the time window has been carefully considered. They wanted to give the applicants enough time, but at the same time kept in mind that a longer deadline would inevitably lead to so many applications that a fair selection would no longer be possible. The selection process started in mid-July and will take around three months in total. The decisions should be made by mid-October.

The applicants would have to go through three selection stages. First, more than half of the applications are rejected because they do not meet the criteria. These include, for example, those who want an apartment that is too large or those who want two parking spaces.

GBL's primary concern is to achieve the best possible mix in the new development. Origin, age and wealth are taken into account. For the new Langgrüt housing estate, the cooperative is clearly targeting "small to medium incomes", says Stäger.

This could help applicants if, for example, they urgently need a new apartment because they have been given notice or if they already have a connection to the neighborhood.

A certain degree of arbitrariness cannot be ruled out

Anyone who makes it through the second round is invited to an interview by GBL. All conditions will be explained again. If everything still fits, the apartment is allocated.

The floor plan of a 4.5-room apartment in the Langgrüt development in Zurich Albisrieden. Picture: Gemeinnützige Baugenossenschaft Limmattal.

President Jäggi explains that a certain amount of arbitrariness cannot be ruled out during the process. "You can't mathematically derive who has the biggest claim." Unfortunately, in the end there are always "more disappointed than happy". With 6500 applications for 123 apartments, this is simply unavoidable.

The new Langgrüt development, which is currently still under construction, offers space for a total of 155 new apartments. The cooperative has already allocated 32 of these internally. The move-in date is between March and August 2025.