A diver fishes a kickboard out of a pond. Keystone

Tens of thousands of people collected garbage throughout Switzerland as part of Clean-Up Day. Tons of waste were disposed of correctly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 65,000 volunteers collected and correctly disposed of tons of waste throughout Switzerland as part of Clean-Up Day.

It was the 13th edition of Clean-Up Day in Switzerland.

The day of action is supported by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN)

Around 65,000 volunteers collected waste on Friday and Saturday during the national Clean-Up Day. Several tons of waste were collected and disposed of correctly, according to the Swiss Competence Centre against Littering.

In total, over 700 clean-up campaigns were carried out in all parts of Switzerland as part of the 13th edition of Clean-Up Day.

Politicians also get involved

According to the Competence Center against Littering (IGSU), schools, associations, municipalities, companies, small groups and individuals, including politicians from the left to the right, took part in the campaign.

The national Clean-Up Day is part of World Clean-Up Day, which took place on Saturday in 2025. It has been organized in Switzerland by the IGSU since 2013. According to the organizers, the day mobilizes tens of thousands of helpers every year.

The day of action is supported by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) and others. Next year, Clean-Up Day will take place on September 18 and 19.