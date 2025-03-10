66 flights to Germany from Zurich have been canceled. archive picture) sda

Due to a warning strike in Germany, 66 flights were canceled at Zurich Airport on Monday. Several airlines were affected, according to a spokeswoman for the airport. German airport staff are demanding higher wages and additional days off.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? bleu News summarizes for you 34 arrivals and 32 departures at Zurich Airport and numerous flights in Geneva and Basel were canceled.

Swiss, Easyjet, Eurowings and Lufthansa are affected.

More than 3,400 flights are canceled, around 510,000 passengers are affected - Verdi is demanding 8% more pay and three additional days off.

The union criticizes the lack of offers from the employers, while the employers' side describes the extension of the strike as "not expedient". Show more

Specifically, 34 arrivals and 32 departures have been canceled, a spokeswoman for Zurich Airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an inquiry. Swiss, Easyjet, Eurowings and Lufthansa were affected. The flights were due to depart from or to Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt or Hanover.

The majority of the flights had already been canceled 24 hours in advance, the spokeswoman said. Passengers had been informed by the airlines so that they did not travel to the airport. Travelers with a transfer would be rebooked abroad or in Zurich. The airport advises passengers to check their flight status in advance.

All 14 flights from Geneva Airport to Germany were canceled on Monday, according to the airport's website. At Euroairport in Basel, 11 arrivals and 10 departures to and from Germany had to be canceled, according to the website. The flights were due to fly to or from Munich, Berlin, Hamburg or Frankfurt. Lufthansa and Easyjet were affected in Basel.

Strikes at 13 locations

The German trade union Verdi has paralyzed large parts of air traffic in Germany with its warning strikes at 13 German airports. Since midnight, employees from the public services of airport operators, ground handling services and aviation security have been on strike in various wage disputes, a spokesperson for the union confirmed to the German Press Agency (DPA). The warning strike is to last 24 hours. In some places, such as Frankfurt and Berlin, demonstrations by strikers are planned for the morning.

According to an estimate by the airport association ADV before the start of the strike, more than 3,400 flights are expected to be canceled due to the strike in the public sector and ground handling services alone, and around 510,000 passengers will not be able to travel as planned.

The following airports are affected by the warning strikes: Hamburg, Bremen, Hanover, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Cologne/Bonn, Leipzig/Halle, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich. At Weeze Airport near Düsseldorf and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport, only employees in the aviation security sector have been called out on strike.

More pay and days off

In the collective bargaining negotiations, the union is demanding, among other things, an eight percent wage increase, but at least 350 euros more per month, as well as three additional days off. The employers have not yet presented a concrete offer. This is causing "a great deal of resentment" and much discussion among employees, union secretary Enrico Rümker told DPA. "The expectation is already there that collective bargaining will now progress over the weekend."

In aviation security, Verdi is demanding, among other things, improved occupational health and safety, 30 days' vacation and additional leave for shift work as well as a free choice of doctor for the regular mandatory medical fitness examinations for employees. The employers organized in the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies criticized the extension of the warning strike, with chief negotiator Christian Huber describing it as "not expedient".

In the current collective bargaining round for the public sector, there have already been strikes at the airports in Cologne, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Munich, where numerous flights have been canceled. According to ADV, 800,000 passengers have already been affected.