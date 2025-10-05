The Basel-Landschaft police have started an investigation into the cause of the fire. sda

On Sunday morning, the fire department had to respond to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building. The 66-year-old resident died.

On Sunday morning, October 5, 2025, a fire broke out in an apartment in an apartment building in Hölstein.

A 66-year-old resident died in the bedroom despite rapid firefighting measures.

The main road and the Waldenburgerbahn railroad line were temporarily closed during the operation. Show more

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, shortly before 06:30 a.m., a fire broke out in an apartment building on Hauptstrasse in Hölstein. One person died in the apartment. This was reported by the Basel-Landschaft police in a statement.

At 06.28 a.m., the Basel-Landschaft police incident command center received a report of heavy smoke in an apartment in an apartment building on Hauptstrasse in Hölstein. When the emergency services arrived, smoke was already coming from a window on the second floor. The fire department was able to locate the source of the fire in the bedroom and quickly extinguish it.

Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services involved, the 66-year-old resident died at the scene. There were no other people living in the property.

The main road in Hölstein had to be closed for the duration of the extinguishing work and rail traffic on the Waldenburgerbahn was interrupted. The Basel-Landschaft police and the public prosecutor's office have opened an investigation.