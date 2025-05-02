Serious accident near Yellowstone National Park Bild: dpa

A tour bus with 14 passengers is traveling near Yellowstone National Park when it collides with a pickup truck. Several people die.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Seven people have been killed in a serious accident in the US state of Idaho, not far from Yellowstone National Park.

Most of the victims were occupants of a tour bus.

Local media reported that the police had not initially released any information about the nationality or identity of the victims. Show more

Seven people have been killed in a serious accident in the US state of Idaho not far from Yellowstone National Park, most of them occupants of a tour bus. A pickup truck collided with the van, which burst into flames, local media reported. 6 of the 14 occupants and the driver of the other vehicle died. The Fox News channel showed pictures of the burning cars on the road.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening near Henry's Lake Park, about 25 kilometers from Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Local media reported that the police had not initially released any information about the nationality or identity of the victims.