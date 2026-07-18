Start-ups led by women continue to have a limited presence in the Swiss capital market. In the first half of 2026, just over 7 percent of venture capital went to companies with female CEOs.

According to a new study, women-led startups in Switzerland continue to receive less funding than those led by men. (File photo)

The share of funding allocated to women-led teams has thus remained at a low level for years, according to a new study by the investors’ association SECA. “Given that gender equality has long been a topic of discussion and that there are now several funding initiatives in place, this is surprising,” said Stefan Kyora, co-author of the study, at a media event.

It is also surprising that, in the startup world, most management teams remain homogeneous—and thus predominantly male. Specifically, according to the study, companies with all-male leadership teams received more than 88 percent of the total capital invested in the first half of the year.