A 70-year-old woman died on Tuesday in Pratteln, Basel-Landschaft. According to a press release, the Basel-Landschaft police believe the death was the result of a traffic accident.

The Basel-Landschaft Police are looking for witnesses to the accident. (File photo)

Shortly after 10 a.m., police received a report of an unresponsive woman bleeding heavily at the Kästeli tram stop, according to their statement. The woman was on Baselstrasse, right next to the intersection with Kästelistrasse.

The 70-year-old woman died at the scene from her serious injuries, according to reports. Based on the current investigation, it appears a traffic accident involving an unknown vehicle may have occurred. Witnesses are being sought.