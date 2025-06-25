Rents in the city of Zurich are on the rise. Picture: Immoscout24

Zurich is one of the most expensive cities in the world - nowhere is this more evident than on the rental market. Three current advertisements provide examples of real estate madness.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Zurich, luxury apartments with rents of up to 10,600 francs are causing a stir - including a 3.5-room apartment for 8,900 francs.

Senior apartments are also affected: A 74 m² apartment in Oerlikon costs 6,900 francs.

A 4.5-room newly built apartment near the zoo with two balconies and a view of the lake is particularly expensive - it costs CHF 10,600 per month. Show more

It's no longer a secret that rents in Swiss cities are rising. But time and again, advertisements on real estate platforms stand out from the crowd.

For example, an advertisement from Cosmopolitan Apartments AG for a 3.5-room apartment with 100 square meters of living space on Immoscout24: the price here is also high. You pay a whopping 8,900 francs a month for 3.5 rooms. The apartment is located in district 2 and promises a lake view.

It is described as follows: "The high-quality furnished apartment impresses with its well thought-out room layout and exquisite materials. The spacious terrace, which connects the living room and dining area, offers a spectacular view of the city and Lake Zurich and invites you to relax."

The apartment is only rented for a limited period, for a whopping 8,900 francs. Image: Immoscout24

Every detail has been carefully selected to create a harmonious and inviting atmosphere "that will captivate you from the very first moment", according to the company.

The problem: the apartment "at a special price" is limited until April 30, 2025, and prospective tenants are unlikely to take advantage of this offer as April has already passed.

Three-course menu included in the rental price

Another apartment stands out: This one is advertised by the Remax company. The apartment "3 room senior apartment - Senevita Residenz Nordlicht" is 74 square meters in size and is described as a 3-room residence. The price is quite something.

You have to pay a whole 6,900 francs a month for the modern apartment. That's almost a hundred francs per square meter. The house was built in 2007. The apartment is located near Oerlikon train station - not in the center of Zurich.

Senior citizens pay almost 7,000 francs for 74 square meters. Picture: Immoscout24

The real estate company writes: "The apartment boasts its own loggia, a modern kitchen, a bathroom with a threshold-free shower, washbasin, WC and cupboard, as well as modern security technology including an emergency call and fire alarm system. With a spacious cellar compartment, your own connection for internet, telephone and TV, your new home meets all the requirements of modern living."

There is no separate laundry tower. But there is a "launderette" for the community, as the advertisement says. The company's description explains why the apartment is so expensive. The rent includes: a comfortable, obstacle-free apartment including all ancillary costs (heating, hot water, electricity, waste disposal), daily lunch with a three-course menu.

In addition, there is a weekly apartment cleaning service, free use of the communal areas and the modern launderette as well as participation in internal events and excursions.

10,600 francs for 4.5 rooms

If 8,900 francs a month is still too little rent for you, Immoscout is the place to look: Immoseeker AG is advertising a 4.5-room newly built apartment "in an exclusive location". The apartment is located near Zurich Zoo. This apartment also promises a lake view. The 4.5-room apartment with 141 square meters is available for a mere CHF 10,600 per month.

The description promises a view of Lake Zurich. Image: Immoscout24

The company describes the apartment as follows: "Two elegant bathrooms - one with a stylish bathtub, the other with a comfortable shower - offer maximum privacy and relaxation. A separate guest toilet completes the space on offer and underlines the exclusive character of the property."

A particular "highlight" of this apartment are the two spacious balconies, which are said to offer "breathtaking" views over Lake Zurich and the surrounding mountains.