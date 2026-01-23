According to official figures, 72 people have died in Pakistan since the end of June as a result of heavy monsoon rains. Among them are 30 children, Pakistan’s disaster management agency reported. A total of 187 people were injured.

The province of Punjab, through which major rivers such as the Indus flow, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in the west of the country have been particularly affected.

During the monsoon season in the summer months, there are temporary periods of particularly heavy rainfall. In recent days, heavy rains have resumed, resulting in severe flash floods in neighboring Afghanistan that have claimed lives. According to the Afghan Disaster Management Authority, at least 23 people have died there as of Tuesday, and dozens more are reported missing.

Livestock washed away, roads blocked

The newspaper *Dawn* has now reported on a family of four who lost their lives in Waziristan, in western Pakistan, when their house collapsed. According to the report, livestock was also swept away by the floodwaters, and roads were blocked by landslides. Water levels in some of the country’s rivers continue to rise, the newspaper reported.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are among the countries that are already heavily affected by the consequences of climate change. Funding in these countries is often insufficient to combat the effects of extreme weather events. For example, there is a lack of dams, and construction projects are frequently destroyed by new floods.