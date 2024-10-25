A 72-year-old man has been killed in Baar ZG. The Zug police arrested the suspected perpetrator. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Zug police found a 72-year-old man dead in an apartment in Baar ZG on Friday morning following an emergency call. The suspected perpetrator, a 42-year-old Swiss national, was arrested on the spot without resistance, according to police reports.

SDA

The 72-year-old was the victim of a violent crime, according to the police. The deceased was found in an apartment building. The police had received an emergency call. Several patrols were deployed.

The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Zug opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of homicide. The background to the crime and the exact course of events are the subject of investigations by the criminal investigation department under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug.

The forensic service of the Zug police and the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich were deployed to secure evidence.

