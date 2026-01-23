Just under a week after the serious ferry accident off the coast of Guyana, 73 bodies have now been recovered. As President Irfaan Ali announced during a meeting with family members, divers will continue searching the Atlantic Ocean for the missing on Friday.

ARCHIVE – People sit on the waterfront as the sun sets in Georgetown, Guyana. Just under a week after the serious ferry accident off the coast of Guyana, 73 bodies have now been recovered. Photo: Matias Delacroix/AP/dpa

Authorities in the South American country estimate that there were about 180 people on board, even though only 133 were listed on the ship's manifest—including 17 crew members. Following the accident early Sunday morning (local time), 79 survivors were rescued.

Emergency responders from Guyana and other countries are participating in the rescue efforts. According to the president, divers are attempting to gain access to the interior of the sunken ferry, as reported by the *Guyana Chronicle*. The government has declared three days of national mourning.

Two crew members and a port official arrested

The cause of the accident remains unclear. Among other things, investigators are looking into the possibility that the boat, which is more than 80 years old, was overloaded.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested. They include the ferry’s captain and a crew member, who, according to authorities, had tested positive for cannabis. A port official responsible for inspecting the ship’s cargo was also arrested, according to Prime Minister Mark Phillips.

The ferry had capsized off the coast of Guyana while traveling between the capital, Georgetown, and the remote community of Port Kaituma. The small village is located on a river channel in the interior of Guyana, in the oil-rich Essequibo region near the border with Venezuela.