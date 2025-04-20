The 73-year-old e-bike rider died at the scene of the accident. Symbolbild: Stefan Puchner/dpa

A 73-year-old e-bike rider had a fatal accident in Les Rasses VD on Easter Saturday. Presumably for medical reasons, he fell heavily to the ground on his bike, where he died despite immediate assistance, as the police reported on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Vaud cantonal police, the accident occurred in a wooded area of Les Rasses. Apparently, the 73-year-old had just crossed a cow passage when he fell.

A man immediately rushed to his aid and alerted the emergency services, according to the press release. However, the e-bike rider died at the scene of the accident. The exact circumstances of the accident are now being investigated.