A 75-year-old mushroom hunter fell about 50 meters on Sunday in the Blenio Valley in Ticino. He was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Ticino Cantonal Police reported on Monday.

On Sunday, a 75-year-old man fell while mushroom hunting in the Blenio Valley, Ticino, and sustained life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the mountains in the Prugiasco area of Ticino, the cantonal police reported on Monday. At the time of the accident, the mushroom picker was above a rock face. The cause of the accident remains unclear, the police said.

Officers from the cantonal police and Rega treated the accident victim at the scene. He was then transported to the hospital by helicopter. The Care Team was called in to provide psychological support.

According to doctors, the Swiss man, who lives in the Locarno area, sustained life-threatening injuries in the fall.