More than two weeks after the disaster, an army battalion was still busy clearing the snow. (archive picture) Keystone

75 years ago, the Ticino village of Airolo at the foot of the Gotthard was hit by an avalanche. The snow swept away 18 houses in the night from February 11 to 12 and claimed ten lives.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The avalanche surprised the inhabitants while they were asleep. At 00.50 a.m., a huge avalanche broke loose from Mount Valascia. According to witnesses in the local press, it had already started snowing in the Leventina in November this winter. In Airolo, 14 meters of snow had fallen.

A few days before the disaster, on February 5, 1951, the municipality had 200 people evacuated from their homes in the south-eastern part of the village. As the weather had improved, the measure was lifted again.

On 12 February, 500,000 cubic meters of snow - a volume equivalent to around 200 Olympic swimming pools or a building over 37 meters high and the size of a football pitch - as well as trees and rocks came loose from the mountain. The avalanche swept away 18 houses and ten people were killed. It also buried stables and livestock. The protective walls built in 1923 were swept away and came to a halt just a few meters from the cantonal road.

The village was left without electricity and cut off from the outside world. The people immediately organized themselves in solidarity, with the soldiers from the recruit school at the Airolo barracks being the first rescuers. Other military companies, including an air force regiment, were sent in as reinforcements.