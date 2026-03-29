There was a fire at the K Club in Kehl on Sunday morning. K Club

A major fire broke out in a discotheque in the German town of Kehl early on Sunday morning. Around 750 guests were evacuated in time. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major fire broke out in the "K Club" discotheque in Kehl early on Sunday morning at around 3.45 a.m., engulfing the entire building.

Around 750 guests were evacuated in time, no serious injuries were reported, three people had to be cared for.

The cause of the fire is still unclear and the building is currently no longer accessible. Show more

According to the police, the fire broke out in the K dance club in Kehl in the state of Baden-Württemberg at around 3.45 a.m. and subsequently engulfed the entire building. According to initial information from the operator, there were around 750 people in the club at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known

The cause of the fire is still unclear. When the fire department arrived, most of the guests had already left the building and the emergency services assisted with the evacuation. No serious injuries have been reported so far, but three people had to be treated by the emergency services.

The K Club in Kehl is a popular venue for hip-hop and Afro music and regularly attracts guests from nearby Strasbourg. The building is currently inaccessible following the fire and the cause of the fire remains completely unclear.