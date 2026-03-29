According to the police, the fire broke out in the K dance club in Kehl in the state of Baden-Württemberg at around 3.45 a.m. and subsequently engulfed the entire building. According to initial information from the operator, there were around 750 people in the club at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is not known
The cause of the fire is still unclear. When the fire department arrived, most of the guests had already left the building and the emergency services assisted with the evacuation. No serious injuries have been reported so far, but three people had to be treated by the emergency services.
The K Club in Kehl is a popular venue for hip-hop and Afro music and regularly attracts guests from nearby Strasbourg. The building is currently inaccessible following the fire and the cause of the fire remains completely unclear.