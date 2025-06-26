The gravel-covered headland and bathing beach in Isleten between Seedorf and Bauen on Lake Uri. (Symbolic image). KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler

A man died while swimming in Lake Uri on Wednesday. The 76-year-old had gone missing at 2:30 pm at the Isleten lido. Police divers found him in 12 meters of water.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A swimming trip in the canton of Uri ended fatally. Police divers were only able to recover a 76-year-old man lifeless from Lake Uri. Show more

On Wednesday at 2.30 pm, the police received an emergency call: a 76-year-old man from the canton of Uri had disappeared at the Isleten lido in Lake Uri. The lido was then completely evacuated to enable a comprehensive search operation. This was reported by the Uri cantonal police in a statement.

At around 6.30 p.m., police divers were able to locate the missing man dead at a depth of around twelve meters and retrieve him from the water. The exact circumstances that led to the man's death are currently the subject of an ongoing investigation.

The Uri chemical rescue and lake rescue services, a care team, the Schwyz cantonal police and the Uri cantonal police were deployed.