Did singer Melanie Müller give the Hitler salute at a concert? In the criminal trial, the court goes well beyond the prosecution's demand.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pop singer Melanie Müller (36) has been sentenced to a fine for showing the Hitler salute.

The Ballermann star now has a criminal record.

The court also sentenced the former RTL jungle queen for drug possession and imposed a total fine of 160 daily rates of 500 euros each, i.e. a total of 80,000 euros (around 76,000 francs). Show more

Pop singer Melanie Müller (36) has been fined for making the Hitler salute. By raising her right arm, the defendant was guilty of using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations, said Judge Lucas Findeisen of Leipzig District Court. The court also sentenced the former RTL jungle queen for drug possession and imposed a total fine of 160 daily rates of 500 euros each, i.e. a total of 80,000 euros (around 76,000 Swiss francs).

Müller appeared at the sentencing in a beige trouser suit. She took the verdict relatively calmly - and only gasped at the amount of the fine imposed.

Court: Müller showed Hitler salute several times

According to the court, Müller had shown the Hitler salute several times at a concert in September 2022. In terms of the sentence, the court went well beyond the prosecution's request. The latter had demanded 95 daily sentences of 60 euros each - i.e. 5700 euros (around 5400 francs). The defense had pleaded for an acquittal on both charges. The verdict is not yet legally binding. When asked, the defense did not comment on whether an appeal would be lodged.

Bild: dpa

At the start of the trial, Müller denied the accusations via her defense lawyer. Her lawyer Adrian Stahl had explained that the hand gesture was a gesture to incite the audience. She had already made the arm movement at many concerts, to the battle cry: "Zicke Zacke, Zicke Zacke, hoi, hoi, hoi". Moreover, his client had no right-wing views and was apolitical.

Judge: Crowd responded to "Zicke Zacke" with "Heil, Heil, Heil"

The hand gesture at the concert clearly deviated from similar gestures at previous concerts, Judge Findeisen explained the decision. "The defendant also blatantly disregarded her function as a role model." For example, the singer had also allowed the crowd to respond to her "Zicke-Zacke" shouts with "Heil, Heil, Heil" - three times during the performance, according to the judge.

The court also did not believe the defendant that the drugs found during a search in her apartment allegedly belonged to a friend. Investigators had discovered 0.69 grams of cocaine mixture and an ecstasy tablet.

Defendant describes considerable losses since trial

Previously, the defendant had made a statement for the first time in the proceedings. When asked by the judge about her income, she said that she had had numerous gigs in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Mallorca before the incident. "Now I only have gigs on Mallorca. Everything else is gone," explained the 36-year-old. Three planned concerts were recently canceled. She did not comment on her actual income.

Judge estimates income: "Conspicuously luxurious lifestyle"

Therefore, the income had to be estimated, the judge explained. Findeisen emphasized that the accused still had numerous appearances on Mallorca and an apartment in Germany and on the Spanish vacation island. "You have a conspicuously luxurious lifestyle," said the judge. He then estimated Müller's income at around 15,000 euros (around 14,200 Swiss francs) per month.

Müller was born in Oschatz, Saxony. In 2014, she won the eighth season of the RTL jungle show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" (I'm a star - get me out of here!) and went on to appear in numerous TV formats.

Müller had actually hoped to be fully vindicated in the court proceedings. Her lawyer, Adrian Stahl, had said to the judge in the courtroom shortly before the verdict: "We hope that this will all be over soon and that my client can regain her footing in Germany." He also blamed the media prejudgement for his client's financial losses.

