A 79-year-old man fell to his death on Saturday afternoon on Piz Ot near Samedan GR while hiking with his family.

The accident site was difficult to access and required the intervention of the air rescue service, which was only able to recover the victim dead. Show more

A 79-year-old hiker fell to his death from an alpine hiking trail on Piz Ot near Samedan GR on Saturday afternoon. The grandfather was descending the mountain with family members.

He was following the group at some distance, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported on Sunday. The family noticed he was missing after a while and went to check on him. They saw that the grandfather had gone off the path and fallen about 25 meters.

As the accident site was difficult to access, Swiss Air-Rescue was alerted. Their crew and specialists from Alpine Rescue reached the man. They were only able to recover him dead. A care team looked after the relatives. The cantonal police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

