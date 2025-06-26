According to the police, the missing man was found on Thursday afternoon in the Täschbach, a mountain stream near Täsch VS. Picture: imago stock&people

A man missing in the Zermatt region since Tuesday was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 79-year-old had been in the region with a tour group, as the Valais cantonal police wrote in a statement.

The Zermatt regional police were informed of the man's disappearance at around 4.15 p.m. on Tuesday. The Valais cantonal police were subsequently called in and immediately launched a large-scale search operation. Ground forces, dog handlers, rescue specialists and helicopters from Air Zermatt, the Swiss army and the Zurich cantonal police were deployed. In addition, technical means were used to locate the missing man's cell phone.

Despite intensive efforts, the first search operations were unsuccessful. On Thursday afternoon, the man was finally discovered lifeless in the Täschbach near Täsch. The police were unable to provide any further information on request.