Cell phone payments simplify everyday life - but that's exactly what fraudsters exploit. Eight typical traps that can rob you of your money.

Fraudsters use fake links, QR codes and fake messages to steal data.

Many users fall into traps because they share login data or switch off security functions.

Twint recommends only processing payments in the app, setting limits and activating push notifications.

Fraud on sales platforms

Scammers pretend to be buyers or sellers on platforms such as tutti.ch or Facebook Marketplace. They then send a link or QR code that supposedly leads to the Twint payment. If you click on it, you are taken to a fake login page and unknowingly disclose your access data and mTAN.

Never open links from chats or emails if you want to sell or buy something. Only pay or collect Twint payments via the Twint app. The app shows that you are in the official payment process. Be wary of QR codes that are sent to you via Messenger.

Phishing by e-mail or SMS

Fraudsters send messages with a generic form of address ("Dear customer") and, for alleged security reasons, ask you to click on a link and log in. Your identity is stolen in the background.

Recognize phishing by the bad language, unknown senders and requests for immediate action. Banks and Twint do not contact you by text message or email to ask for passwords. Delete such messages and inform your financial institution.

Manipulated QR codes

Fraudsters paste over official QR codes with their own in restaurants or when parking. When you scan the code with your camera, you are redirected to a fake payment page. Personal data or card details are requested there.

Always scan QR codes using the Twint app and not with your smartphone camera. Only trust QR codes that are generated in the app. Check the URL of the payment page - it should end with twint.ch. If anything looks suspicious, cancel the payment.

"Hello mom" scam

Fake WhatsApp messages in which fraudsters pretend to be a family member are a particularly perfidious scam. They claim to have lost the cell phone and urgently need money. The amount is to be transferred via Twint. Many older people fall for these emotional messages.

Call the person back or contact them via a known number before sending money. Remain vigilant if someone asks you for an immediate payment. In most cases, this is a scam.

Fake fake bank transfer

Another trap: you receive a message that someone has sent you money via Twint by mistake and asks for a refund. In reality, no payment has been made. The fraudster hopes that you will transfer money out of a willingness to help.

Always check your Twint transactions. If no receipt is recorded, do not transfer any money back. Twint shows you all payments in the app - don't rely on SMS or Messenger messages.

Passing on login data

Many users carelessly share login or e-banking data with third parties. The following applies: banks never ask for passwords or mTANs. If you disclose your data, you allow unauthorized persons to plunder your account.

Never pass on your access data - neither by phone nor in writing. Keep your PIN and passwords separate. Use different passwords for Twint, e-banking and e-mail. This way you can limit the damage if a password is stolen.

Scan QR codes outside of the respective app

One of the most important security rules is: only scan QR codes with the apps that are required for the payment - be it Twint or the app of the respective financial institution. If you scan with the normal camera, you will quickly end up on a phishing page.

Also, never use manually entered numeric codes from unknown sources. They could be fraudulent. Also avoid publishing your payment details in classified ads - fraudsters could misuse them.

Switch off limits and notifications

Many users do without security functions such as transaction limits or push notifications. You can set a daily limit in the apps of financial institutions or with Twint. You should also make sure you activate push notifications. This way, you will immediately recognize when unauthorized payments are made and can react quickly.

Check your settings regularly. Set a limit for individual payments and daily turnover. Activate push notifications so that you are informed about every transaction. If something is suspicious, block access immediately - you can usually reach your bank around the clock to block accounts.