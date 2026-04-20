Neukom is not the only one 8 portraits of politicians and royals who are really "abverheit"
Carlotta Henggeler
20.4.2026
Zurich councillor Martin Neukom has himself painted by a well-known Swiss artist - but none of the three portraits convinces him. This puts Neukom in prominent company.
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- Zurich cantonal councillor Martin Neukom had an official portrait painted, but rejected all three versions by artist Hans Witschi.
- Neukom did not recognize himself in them and described some of the depictions as "helpless", "desperate" or "distorted".
- He is not alone in his criticism: prominent personalities such as Donald Trump, King Charles and Emmanuel Macron have also caused a stir due to controversial portraits.
Zurich cantonal councillor Martin Neukom is causing controversy after commissioning an official portrait from artist Hans Witschi - and then rejecting three versions.
As reported by "blick.ch", the Green politician does not recognize himself in the works - they seemed "helpless" and "desperate" to him, at one point he even felt "disfigured".
Portraits of celebrities have often caused a stir in the past. Sometimes - as in Neukom's case - the protagonists themselves didn't like them, sometimes they were slated by the public. Eight portraits that caused a stir worldwide.
2025: Donald Trump's gloomy portrait
The official portrait picture of Donald Trump from the year 2025 stands out due to its unusually gloomy staging. Instead of the usual US flag, the president presents himself against a dark background with a stern expression.
Critics see this as a deliberate departure from classic presidential images. For example, art critic Kelly Grovier wrote on the BBC that the portrait was almost unprecedented in the history of US presidential portraits in its intensity and "aggressive gaze".
2024: King Charles "satanic" image
The well-known artist Jonathan Yeo portrayed King Charles over several years. In total, they met for four sittings - starting in June 2021, when Charles was still Prince of Wales.
The striking, almost "fiery" painting is predominantly red and shows the King in the uniform of the Welsh Guards - Charles was appointed Colonel of the Regiment back in 1975. The work was unveiled in May 2024.
Royal fans reacted with shock. The dominant red color scheme in particular caused criticism: the work was described as "creepy" or even "satanic" in the comments.
2019: Donald Trump's distorted image
US artist Sarah Boardman drew the president's ire with her portrait. She created his artistic likeness in 2019 for the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, where it hung as part of the official presidential gallery.
It was not until years later, in 2025, that Trump spoke out and complained about the painting on Truth Social. It was "totally distorted". His criticism spread quickly and led to ridicule and discussions on social media. The work was taken down shortly afterwards.
2018: Barack Obama's floral work
The official portrait of Barack Obama, painted by US artist Kehinde Wiley and unveiled in 2018, is considered historic: for the first time, an African-American artist was commissioned to paint a presidential portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.
The painting shows Obama relaxed in front of a colorful wall of flowers - with jasmine for Hawaii, chrysanthemums for Chicago and African lilies as a reference to his Kenyan roots.
The reactions were mixed: While many celebrated the modern, expressive work and its symbolism, others criticized the unconventional style as atypical and inappropriate for an official presidential portrait. Obama's casual, wide-legged sitting posture also caused debate and was considered by some to be unworthy of a president.
2017: Macron's image is start-up-like
When Emmanuel Macron published his official picture in 2017, it quickly caused amusement. The photo shows the president at the Élysée Palace, staged with symbolic details such as smartphones and deliberately placed books.
While some saw it as the image of a modern, dynamic head of state, others criticized the portrait as "too staged and start-up-like", as the French newspaper "Le Monde" wrote.
The portrait was taken by presidential photographer Soazig de La Moissonnière and was taken at the Élysée Palace. It has since hung in government offices and public institutions throughout France.
2013: Putin in his underwear with Medvedev
One of the most famous - and at the same time most controversial - works shows Vladimir Putin in women's underwear. The painting is by Russian artist Konstantin Altunin and was exhibited in St. Petersburg in 2013 as part of a series of satirical portraits of political figures.
The reaction was not long in coming: Only shortly after the opening, the police intervened, confiscated several works and closed the exhibition. Officially, this was justified with legal violations, but critics spoke of politically motivated censorship. It was particularly controversial that several Russian politicians were portrayed in ironic or provocative roles.
This had far-reaching consequences for Altunin: He left Russia shortly afterwards and lived in Paris for a time.
2014: King Juan Carlos too cool and distant
Royal portraits have been the subject of debate not only in the UK and the USA, but also in Spain: Works by renowned artist Antonio López García (circa 2014) depicting former King Juan Carlos met with mixed reactions.
The reason? His realistic, almost matter-of-fact depiction broke with the classic, dignified image of the king. Art critics and the media described the portrait as cool and distant - for some, it was simply not staged in a "royal" enough way. Today, the work can be seen in the Salón de Alabarderos in the Royal Palace in Madrid.
2008: Tony Blair's exhausted portrait
In 2008, a painting by artist Phil Hale was unveiled showing former Prime Minister Tony Blair "tired and distracted". The painting now hangs in the collection of the British Parliament, the House of Commons, in London.
Hale deliberately wanted to portray Blair in a more human way. The British newspaper "The Guardian " wrote that the portrait aptly captures the politician at the end of his term of office - exhausted, thoughtful and possibly scarred by conflicts and disappointments.