The first official portrait of King Charles after his coronation. IMAGO/Spotlight Royal

Zurich councillor Martin Neukom has himself painted by a well-known Swiss artist - but none of the three portraits convinces him. This puts Neukom in prominent company.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich cantonal councillor Martin Neukom had an official portrait painted, but rejected all three versions by artist Hans Witschi.

Neukom did not recognize himself in them and described some of the depictions as "helpless", "desperate" or "distorted".

He is not alone in his criticism: prominent personalities such as Donald Trump, King Charles and Emmanuel Macron have also caused a stir due to controversial portraits. Show more

Zurich cantonal councillor Martin Neukom is causing controversy after commissioning an official portrait from artist Hans Witschi - and then rejecting three versions.

Zurich Cantonal Councillor Martin Neukom at the Cantonal Council in Zurich in May 2025 (archive photo). KEYSTONE

As reported by "blick.ch", the Green politician does not recognize himself in the works - they seemed "helpless" and "desperate" to him, at one point he even felt "disfigured".

Portraits of celebrities have often caused a stir in the past. Sometimes - as in Neukom's case - the protagonists themselves didn't like them, sometimes they were slated by the public. Eight portraits that caused a stir worldwide.

2025: Donald Trump's gloomy portrait

Donald Trump's official photo from the year 2025. IMAGO/Newscom / EyePress

The official portrait picture of Donald Trump from the year 2025 stands out due to its unusually gloomy staging. Instead of the usual US flag, the president presents himself against a dark background with a stern expression.

Critics see this as a deliberate departure from classic presidential images. For example, art critic Kelly Grovier wrote on the BBC that the portrait was almost unprecedented in the history of US presidential portraits in its intensity and "aggressive gaze".

2024: King Charles "satanic" image

The first official portrait of King Charles after the coronation in May 2023. It was created by artist Jonathan Yeo and hangs in London. IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

The well-known artist Jonathan Yeo portrayed King Charles over several years. In total, they met for four sittings - starting in June 2021, when Charles was still Prince of Wales.

The striking, almost "fiery" painting is predominantly red and shows the King in the uniform of the Welsh Guards - Charles was appointed Colonel of the Regiment back in 1975. The work was unveiled in May 2024.

Royal fans reacted with shock. The dominant red color scheme in particular caused criticism: the work was described as "creepy" or even "satanic" in the comments.

2019: Donald Trump's distorted image

Donald Trump and his portrait Artist Sarah A. Boardman with the portrait of Donald Trump in the Colorado Capitol in 2019. But the smile was quickly gone, Trump didn't like the portrait at all. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire He later had it replaced. The story made a lot of headlines. Image: X Donald Trump and his portrait Artist Sarah A. Boardman with the portrait of Donald Trump in the Colorado Capitol in 2019. But the smile was quickly gone, Trump didn't like the portrait at all. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire He later had it replaced. The story made a lot of headlines. Image: X

US artist Sarah Boardman drew the president's ire with her portrait. She created his artistic likeness in 2019 for the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, where it hung as part of the official presidential gallery.

It was not until years later, in 2025, that Trump spoke out and complained about the painting on Truth Social. It was "totally distorted". His criticism spread quickly and led to ridicule and discussions on social media. The work was taken down shortly afterwards.

2018: Barack Obama's floral work

A portrait of the Obamas Former US President Barack Obama speaks at the unveiling of his official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington (2018). The painting is by artist Kehinde Wiley. Image: KEYSTONE Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at the unveiling of their official portraits at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington (2018). Barack Obama's picture is by Kehinde Wiley, Michelle Obama's by Amy Sherald. Image: KEYSTONE A portrait of the Obamas Former US President Barack Obama speaks at the unveiling of his official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington (2018). The painting is by artist Kehinde Wiley. Image: KEYSTONE Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at the unveiling of their official portraits at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington (2018). Barack Obama's picture is by Kehinde Wiley, Michelle Obama's by Amy Sherald. Image: KEYSTONE

The official portrait of Barack Obama, painted by US artist Kehinde Wiley and unveiled in 2018, is considered historic: for the first time, an African-American artist was commissioned to paint a presidential portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.

The painting shows Obama relaxed in front of a colorful wall of flowers - with jasmine for Hawaii, chrysanthemums for Chicago and African lilies as a reference to his Kenyan roots.

The reactions were mixed: While many celebrated the modern, expressive work and its symbolism, others criticized the unconventional style as atypical and inappropriate for an official presidential portrait. Obama's casual, wide-legged sitting posture also caused debate and was considered by some to be unworthy of a president.

2017: Macron's image is start-up-like

Official portrait of Emmanuel Macron in 2017. KEYSTONE

When Emmanuel Macron published his official picture in 2017, it quickly caused amusement. The photo shows the president at the Élysée Palace, staged with symbolic details such as smartphones and deliberately placed books.

While some saw it as the image of a modern, dynamic head of state, others criticized the portrait as "too staged and start-up-like", as the French newspaper "Le Monde" wrote.

The portrait was taken by presidential photographer Soazig de La Moissonnière and was taken at the Élysée Palace. It has since hung in government offices and public institutions throughout France.

2013: Putin in his underwear with Medvedev

Putin and the pictures of Konstantin Altunin St. Petersburg, August 15, 2013: Opening of the exhibition "The Rulers" by Russian artist Konstantin Altunin at the Museum of Authority. The satirical depictions show, among others, Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Putin in women's underwear and caused controversy. Image: imago stock&people The police confiscated pictures critical of the regime. The Russian artist Konstantin Altunin has fled to Paris. Image: imago stock&people "He feared for his life," said curator Alexander Donskoi from the Museum of Power in St. Petersburg about Altunin's escape. Image: imago stock&people Putin and the pictures of Konstantin Altunin St. Petersburg, August 15, 2013: Opening of the exhibition "The Rulers" by Russian artist Konstantin Altunin at the Museum of Authority. The satirical depictions show, among others, Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Putin in women's underwear and caused controversy. Image: imago stock&people The police confiscated pictures critical of the regime. The Russian artist Konstantin Altunin has fled to Paris. Image: imago stock&people "He feared for his life," said curator Alexander Donskoi from the Museum of Power in St. Petersburg about Altunin's escape. Image: imago stock&people

One of the most famous - and at the same time most controversial - works shows Vladimir Putin in women's underwear. The painting is by Russian artist Konstantin Altunin and was exhibited in St. Petersburg in 2013 as part of a series of satirical portraits of political figures.

The reaction was not long in coming: Only shortly after the opening, the police intervened, confiscated several works and closed the exhibition. Officially, this was justified with legal violations, but critics spoke of politically motivated censorship. It was particularly controversial that several Russian politicians were portrayed in ironic or provocative roles.

This had far-reaching consequences for Altunin: He left Russia shortly afterwards and lived in Paris for a time.

2014: King Juan Carlos too cool and distant

Artist Antonio López García presented the portrait of King Juan Carlos, Queen Sofía and their family at the Royal Palace in Madrid in December 2014. imago/CordonPress

Royal portraits have been the subject of debate not only in the UK and the USA, but also in Spain: Works by renowned artist Antonio López García (circa 2014) depicting former King Juan Carlos met with mixed reactions.

The reason? His realistic, almost matter-of-fact depiction broke with the classic, dignified image of the king. Art critics and the media described the portrait as cool and distant - for some, it was simply not staged in a "royal" enough way. Today, the work can be seen in the Salón de Alabarderos in the Royal Palace in Madrid.

2008: Tony Blair's exhausted portrait

Portrait of former Prime Minister Tony Blair at Portcullis House in London (2008). The work by artist Phil Hale shows Blair in the difficult final months of his time in office. KEYSTONE

In 2008, a painting by artist Phil Hale was unveiled showing former Prime Minister Tony Blair "tired and distracted". The painting now hangs in the collection of the British Parliament, the House of Commons, in London.

Hale deliberately wanted to portray Blair in a more human way. The British newspaper "The Guardian " wrote that the portrait aptly captures the politician at the end of his term of office - exhausted, thoughtful and possibly scarred by conflicts and disappointments.

More videos from the department