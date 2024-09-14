Instead of parking, an 80-year-old driver drove into the sports center in Thônex near Geneva, injuring four children, two of them "very seriously" according to the public prosecutor's office. © KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI Keystone

An 80-year-old driver crashed into a group of children in Thônex GE on Saturday morning, injuring herself and five other people, two of them very seriously.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 80-year-old female driver mistakes the Sous-Moulin sports center for the adjacent Park&Ride.

She drives her out-of-control vehicle into a group of children. Two are seriously injured.

All six people injured in the incident were transported to Geneva University Hospital. Show more

The accident occurred shortly after 10.15 a.m., according to the Geneva public prosecutor's office. The elderly driver had intended to drive to the Park&Ride of the Sous-Moulin sports center, but mistakenly drove into the sports center at a brisk pace, the public prosecutor's office announced at a press conference at the scene.

The driver had driven into a group of schoolchildren aged around five who were taking part in a basketball course. The children had left the sports hall to get a drink when they were hit by the out-of-control vehicle.

Of the four children hit by the car, two were "very seriously" injured, while the other two suffered minor injuries, the public prosecutor's office added. The elderly female driver was seriously injured and another adult who had been accompanying the children was slightly injured.

Seven other children and five adults received psychological support. All of the injured were transported to Geneva University Hospital.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident and how the driver passed through a barrier, drove up a ramp and crossed a square before crashing into the door of the sports center. In addition to nine ambulances and a rescue helicopter, eight police vehicles and six fire engines were deployed.

