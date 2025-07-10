  1. Residential Customers
Fatal hike 82-year-old falls to his death on Monte Gaggio

10.7.2025 - 22:33

It is still unclear how the 82-year-old hiker fell to his death on Monte Gaggio.
Symbolbild: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A hiker had a fatal accident on Monte Gaggio on Thursday. All help came too late for the 82-year-old.

Keystone-SDA

10.07.2025, 22:39

A hiker fell to his death on Monte Gaggio near the municipality of Bellinzona on Thursday afternoon. The exact circumstances of the accident were not known in the evening.

According to the cantonal police, the 82-year-old fell around 90 meters at an altitude of around 2100 meters. The rescue services were only able to determine that the hiker had died.

Tragic mountain accident. Hikers and helpers fall to their deaths on the Stubai High Trail

Tragic mountain accidentHikers and helpers fall to their deaths on the Stubai High Trail

An Air-Glaciers helicopter was also deployed. The accident victim was an Italian citizen and lived in the province of Varese. Monte Gaggio is one of Bellinzona's local mountains and is known as a vantage point.

