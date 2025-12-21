A driver was traveling towards the city on Teufener Strasse when he left the road, according to the St. Gallen city police on Sunday. He collided with a delineator and then drove on for around 40 meters on a railroad track. On leaving the track, he collided with another delineator.
Without paying any attention to the damage caused, he drove on with a flat rear tire. Several other road users tried in vain to draw his attention to the flat tire by honking their horns.
A patrol from the city police was finally able to stop the driver. He was classified as unfit to drive and a blood and urine test was ordered. His driver's license was confiscated and he will be charged. The damaged car had to be towed away.