An 86-year-old driver damaged several delineators in St. Gallen on Saturday and temporarily drove on a railroad track. Keystone

An 86-year-old driver damaged several delineators in St. Gallen and was temporarily driving on a railroad track. The elderly driver's license was revoked.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 86-year-old driver left the Teufener Strasse in St. Gallen, damaged several delineators and drove around 40 meters on a railroad track.

Despite a flat rear tire and indications from other road users, he continued his journey.

The city police stopped the man, classified him as unfit to drive, revoked his driver's license and had the car towed away. Show more

A driver was traveling towards the city on Teufener Strasse when he left the road, according to the St. Gallen city police on Sunday. He collided with a delineator and then drove on for around 40 meters on a railroad track. On leaving the track, he collided with another delineator.

Without paying any attention to the damage caused, he drove on with a flat rear tire. Several other road users tried in vain to draw his attention to the flat tire by honking their horns.

A patrol from the city police was finally able to stop the driver. He was classified as unfit to drive and a blood and urine test was ordered. His driver's license was confiscated and he will be charged. The damaged car had to be towed away.