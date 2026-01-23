An 89-year-old woman is said to have lived for months in Austria under inhumane conditions. A court has now sentenced her son to a suspended prison term for gross neglect, while her daughter was acquitted.

Here's what it's all about A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 20 months of probation by the Linz Regional Court for grossly neglecting his mother, who required care.

His 72-year-old sister was acquitted of the charge of complicity.

According to the indictment, the 89-year-old woman lived for months under appalling sanitary conditions and died severely malnourished and dehydrated. Summary created with

A 55-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday at the Linz Regional Court to 20 months of probation for grossly neglecting his mother, who required care. His 72-year-old sister was acquitted.

The prosecution had accused the siblings of severely neglecting their 89-year-old mother over a period of several months. The son had taken over the care of the bedridden woman. According to the indictment, he failed to provide her with adequate hygiene care, causing her to repeatedly lie in her own excrement. As a result, she suffered severe skin damage.

According to the prosecution, the daughter was aware of her mother’s condition. However, she neither ensured that her mother received adequate medical care nor arranged for her to be taken to a hospital or nursing home.

Neglect Leading to Death

According to “ORF,” the investigation painted a harrowing picture. The retiree lived in a house littered with trash and, in some places, heavily moldy. When she died, she weighed only 44 kilograms and was severely dehydrated. Her lower body was soiled with feces, and there was a 13-by-17-centimeter wound on her back. After she developed a pressure ulcer (bedsore), her son changed the doctor-prescribed dressings far too infrequently. The prosecution maintains that this state of health contributed to her death.

The strained relationship between the siblings was evident in the courtroom. Two seats remained empty between them. Both appeared nervous. The sister’s defense attorney explained that there had been a lack of communication between the siblings, according to the Austrian tabloid daily “Heute" reports.

As the prosecutor and judge described the condition of the deceased, they were audibly struggling to find the right words. Finally, they described it as “dramatically catastrophic,” but emphasized that even this phrasing hardly did justice to the actual extent of the neglect.

Completely overwhelmed by the situation

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty. His defense attorney cited severe stress. He said his client had not intended to cause his mother any harm, but had failed in his caregiving duties. A psychiatric expert diagnosed the defendant with schizoid personality disorder, according to the Austrian online news portal “5 Minuten". His mental capacity was reportedly significantly impaired as a result. The defendant, however, stated that he had taken care of his mother, airing out and cleaning the house daily. He said he had been unable to remove the mold in the house, though.

The sister denied having visited or cared for her mother on a regular basis. She said she had seen her only twice since her mother had become bedridden. She attributed her earlier statements to the police—which contradicted this account—to nervousness and feeling overwhelmed during the interrogation. The court accepted her account and acquitted her.