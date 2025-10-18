In Switzerland, 280 companies are currently registered with the Science Based Targets Initiative. They are required to submit specific climate protection targets. (symbolic image) Keystone

893 companies have withdrawn their climate commitments from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). These include major Swiss corporations such as Swiss Re, Zurich and Sulzer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Worldwide, 893 companies, including groups such as Swiss Re, Zurich and Sulzer, have withdrawn their climate commitments from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

The reason is usually that no concrete climate targets have been submitted within two years.

There are currently 280 companies registered in Switzerland, 12 of which have declared their withdrawal. Show more

893 companies correspond to seven percent of all companies registered with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). According to the SBTi database, the most common reason for withdrawal is: "Obligation canceled". This means that companies have not managed to submit concrete climate protection targets two years after joining the initiative.

In Switzerland, 280 companies are currently registered with the SBTi, 12 of which have withdrawn their commitments. For the majority of the remaining companies, the climate targets have already been validated by the initiative.

Most member companies come from Japan (2034), the USA (1414), the United Kingdom (1653) and China (775). The United Kingdom (151), the USA (129) and China (61) currently have the highest number of withdrawals.