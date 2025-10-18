893 companies correspond to seven percent of all companies registered with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). According to the SBTi database, the most common reason for withdrawal is: "Obligation canceled". This means that companies have not managed to submit concrete climate protection targets two years after joining the initiative.
In Switzerland, 280 companies are currently registered with the SBTi, 12 of which have withdrawn their commitments. For the majority of the remaining companies, the climate targets have already been validated by the initiative.
Most member companies come from Japan (2034), the USA (1414), the United Kingdom (1653) and China (775). The United Kingdom (151), the USA (129) and China (61) currently have the highest number of withdrawals.