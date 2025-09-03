If you overreact, you can lose money on the stock market. (symbolic image) IMAGO/peopleimages.com

Shares and ETFs entice with opportunities - but many private investors fall into the same traps. Experts explain how to avoid typical mistakes and secure your returns.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Investing without a clear strategy puts you at risk of losses and emotional mistakes.

Too little diversification leads to dangerous cluster risks in the portfolio.

High fees and overpriced trend ETFs reduce returns in the long term. Show more

Rechtlicher Hinweis

Dieser Beitrag dient ausschliesslich der Information und stellt keine Finanzberatung dar. Die enthaltenen Analysen und Einschätzungen basieren auf gründlicher Recherche, ersetzen jedoch nicht die individuelle Beurteilung durch Fachleute. Die Entwicklung der Finanzmärkte wird von zahlreichen, teils unvorhersehbaren Faktoren beeinflusst. Investitionen in Aktien, Kryptowährungen und andere Finanzprodukte sind mit Risiken verbunden, einschliesslich eines möglichen Kapitalverlusts.

Equities and ETFs are no longer just for stock market professionals. But those who invest without a plan quickly lose money.

Experts have investigated the biggest investment mistakes. blue News how you can make more of your money with strategy and discipline.

Investing without an investment strategy

According to VZ, many private investors have no clear strategy and react haphazardly to market movements, switching between shares, gold or cash without knowing their risk profile. A strategy, on the other hand, defines which proportions of assets flow into which asset classes and takes into account both the financial risk capacity and the emotional risk appetite.

Before you invest, clarify your goals, your risk capacity and your risk appetite. Questionnaires from banks or advisors can help with this. In turbulent times, stick to your chosen strategy instead of selling impulsively. A comprehensible strategy provides security and reduces emotional mistakes.

Too little diversification

Experts warn against buying ETFs only on individual national indices or only holding shares from Switzerland. This leads to cluster risks: If one sector or region collapses, the entire portfolio loses. A broad diversification across regions and sectors reduces the risk.

Choose global ETFs or combine ETFs from different regions. Mixed funds or index funds are suitable for small investors who cannot diversify themselves. Also make sure to mix different asset classes (equities, bonds, real estate) to cushion fluctuations.

Ignore high fees

ETFs incur ongoing costs, the so-called Total Expense Ratio (TER), and trading fees. High TERs reduce the return. Therefore, the lowest possible fees should be chosen.

Compare ETFs of the same index in terms of TER and choose the provider with the best price-performance ratio. With brokers, pay attention to custody fees, brokerage fees and inactivity fees. A low-cost broker and a cost-efficient ETF can increase returns by several percentage points.

Overvalue trend ETFs and thematic funds

Theme ETFs, which focus on specific themes, are popular but carry risks. Such funds are often expensive at launch and the underlying trend is often overvalued. If you only focus on trend ETFs, you are neglecting diversification.

At best, use thematic ETFs as a supplement ("satellite") to a broad portfolio. Keep the proportion low to avoid cluster risks. The core of the portfolio should be standard global ETFs. Also question marketing promises and check whether the fund has already raised a lot of money.

Investment horizon too short

ETFs are suitable for long-term goals. A short investment horizon can lead to losses in the event of poor stock market performance. If you invest for the short term, you run the risk of having to sell during a stock market downturn. Frequent buying and selling also drives up transaction costs.

Plan your investment with a time horizon of at least five to ten years. If you need the money sooner, savings accounts or medium-term notes are an alternative. Keep your portfolio calm - back and forth empties your pockets.

Try market timing

Many investors try to find the perfect entry or exit point. However, market timing is difficult even for professionals. Investors often buy high and sell low because they follow their gut feeling.

Instead of timing the market, invest regularly with a savings plan. This allows you to take advantage of the average cost effect and profit even when prices fluctuate. Concentrate on a long-term strategy and ignore short-term fluctuations.

Let emotions drive your decisions

Emotions such as fear, greed or euphoria influence many investors. Panic selling and spontaneous buying often lead to losses.

Stick to your plan and don't let short-term headlines unsettle you. Automated savings plans and a balanced portfolio help to avoid making the wrong emotional decisions. If in doubt, advice from a financial expert can give you peace of mind.

Starting too late

Many investors start investing very late. The earlier you start, the longer your assets can grow thanks to the compound interest effect. At the same time, many people take too little risk and therefore only achieve low returns.

Start investing as early as possible - even with small amounts. Check your risk appetite and choose the right mix of shares and bonds accordingly. If you are young and have a long investment horizon, you can afford a higher proportion of equities. Adjust your portfolio gradually as you get older.

Underestimate the costs of the broker

Although many investors compare the TER of ETFs, they forget the broker's fees. Brokerage fees, custody fees and inactivity fees vary considerably.

Use broker comparisons to find a favorable custody account. Look out for promotions such as "free trades" or flat-rate annual fees. Certain ETF purchases are free with smartphone banks, but the selection is limited. Weigh up fees and offers carefully.