The return traffic at the end of the extended Easter weekend caused a 9-kilometer-long traffic jam in front of the south portal of the Gotthard Tunnel on Easter Monday. Cars were also lined up in front of the north portal for a length of 6 kilometers.

According to the website of the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS), it took travelers heading north from the south portal about an hour and a half longer than under normal traffic conditions. Those wanting to travel from the north to the south had to allow around an hour more. The TCS recommended the A13 via the San Bernardino tunnel as an alternative route.