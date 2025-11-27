The cantonal court of Valais sentenced the nurse to nine years in prison and an expulsion order. Symbobild: Keystone

A Romanian nurse has been sentenced by the cantonal court of Valais to nine years in prison and a 15-year ban from the country for sexual assault and rape. The man denied the offences. The public prosecutor had demanded a sentence of 13 years.

At first instance, the man was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment and a 15-year ban from the country by the district court of Sion. In the second instance, the prison sentence was extended by one year and the expulsion from the country was confirmed.

According to the verdict published on Thursday, the cantonal court also found the man guilty of coercion, sexual coercion, attempted sexual coercion, rape, attempted rape and sexual acts with hospitalized, detained or accused persons. Several offenses took place in his professional environment as a nurse.

The man was also sentenced in the second instance to custody and a lifelong ban on carrying out his work as a nurse and any other comparable activity involving regular contact with patients. He must also pay CHF 20,000 for non-material damages.

In private life and at work

The cases occurred between 2015 and 2023. One of his victims filed a complaint for three counts of attempted rape during a swimming trip to Les Iles in Sion. Another woman reported the man for attempted rape during an outing in the canton of Fribourg.

The man also committed several crimes at his workplace, for example when he was employed as a nurse in a Valais hospital in 2022. The nurse, who was around 40 years old at the time, gave a female patient a cup of tea and then committed several sexual acts against her. The woman filed a complaint.

The defendant behaved similarly in three other cases in which the victims did not press charges. One of his victims became pregnant and suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

Over a hundred victims

During the trial, public prosecutor Corinne Caldelari spoke of the accused as "a sexual predator", "a seducer who denigrates, insults and physically coerces". The prosecutor had demanded 13 years in prison without parole.

"The defendant has never acknowledged the suffering he has inflicted on his victims," said the lawyer for one of the plaintiffs. And another plaintiff's lawyer spoke of "serious cases to the detriment of vulnerable women". There are at least 108 victims. One of his clients had tried to take her own life.