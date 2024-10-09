The 91-year-old driver of a three-wheeled motor vehicle died in an accident in Arnex-sur-Orbe VD. The Swiss national was seriously injured and taken to hospital on Monday after a collision with an oncoming car, where he died.
This was announced by the Vaud cantonal police on Wednesday. The 66-year-old driver was not injured. The 91-year-old's vehicle had apparently crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with the car. The moped subsequently tipped to one side and the rider was thrown to the ground, where he lay motionless.