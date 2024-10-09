The police had to respond to an accident in Arnex-sur-Orbe VD on Monday. Symbolbild: Keystone

In the canton of Vaud, a 91-year-old man was involved in a fatal accident with a three-wheeled moped. The man crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a car.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Arnex-sur-Orbe VD, a 91-year-old man was involved in an accident with a three-wheeled motor vehicle on Monday.

The man died of his injuries in hospital. Show more

The 91-year-old driver of a three-wheeled motor vehicle died in an accident in Arnex-sur-Orbe VD. The Swiss national was seriously injured and taken to hospital on Monday after a collision with an oncoming car, where he died.

This was announced by the Vaud cantonal police on Wednesday. The 66-year-old driver was not injured. The 91-year-old's vehicle had apparently crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with the car. The moped subsequently tipped to one side and the rider was thrown to the ground, where he lay motionless.

SDA