Ancient cold case solved 92-year-old convicted of murder - almost 60 years after the crime

dpa

30.6.2025 - 18:45

The handcuffs have now clicked on a 92-year-old British man, almost 60 years after he committed murder.
Bild: picture alliance / Sven Hoppe/dpa

No other case in British police history has waited so long to be solved. British investigators tracked down a rapist and murderer after almost 60 years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The oldest cold case in British police history has been solved: a 92-year-old man has been convicted of murder.
  • What makes the case so special is that the rape of a then 75-year-old woman and subsequent murder took place almost 60 years ago.
  • A jury has already declared the defendant guilty. However, the sentence is still unclear.
A 92-year-old man has been convicted in the UK for a murder that took place almost 60 years ago. According to reports, this is the oldest so-called cold case in British police history. This refers to previously unsolved cases in which new investigations are opened after many years. DNA analysis often plays a role here.

A jury in Bristol has now found the man guilty of raping and strangling a 75-year-old woman in her own home in 1967. As is customary in the UK, the sentence will be announced at a later date.

Traces of semen led to the perpetrator

Although he left his fingerprints and the police matched them with the prints of 19,000 boys and men from the area around the crime scene, the perpetrator could not be identified at the time. He lived outside the area where the samples were taken.

Cold case revisitedThe dark secret behind the "stewardess murders"

However, traces of semen on the victim's skirt have now been matched with a high degree of probability to the 92-year-old, who already had a criminal record for raping other elderly women. His DNA had been entered into the police database during another incident in 2012. A subsequent comparison of the fingerprint from the crime scene also produced a match.

"Crimes of this magnitude must never go unpunished," said chief investigator Dave Marchant according to the police statement. Everything will continue to be done to solve further unsolved cases.

