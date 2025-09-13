The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge passes the ultimate load test and is expected to open at the end of September. Watch the video to find out more about the features of the mega structure.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you In China, a huge structure was successfully load-tested with hundreds of trucks.

Engineers confirm: The load-bearing capacity, stability and movement behavior meet all safety requirements.

The structure over a canyon saves travelers two hours of driving through the mountains. Show more

Green light for the highest bridge in the world: The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China was tested for five days: 96 trucks weighing 3360 tons carried out the decisive load test.

According to the test team, the structural strength, rigidity and dynamic behavior of the bridge meet the safety standards. According to Chinese sources, the record-breaking project is now due to open at the end of September.

Some facts about the world's highest bridge

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is 625 meters high and three kilometers long. It will save two hours of driving through the Chinese mountains.

Almost half of the 100 highest bridges in the world are already located in the Chinese province of Guizhou.

Watch the video to find out about other features of the world's highest bridge, such as how many people were involved in its construction and how long it took to build.

More videos from the department