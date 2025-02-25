The crew reported possible smoke in the cockpit, Fox 5 Atlanta quoted from a statement by the FAA. The Boeing 717 operated by Delta Air Lines, which was on its way to Columbia in the state of South Carolina, landed safely back at Atlanta International Airport. The incident is being investigated.
After landing, the passengers had to leave the plane via emergency slides, as reported by the "New York Times" newspaper. Two of them received medical treatment on site. A total of 99 people were on board. Images in the US media showed thick fog in the cabin of the plane. It was unclear what caused the smoke.
Several recent airplane accidents
According to US media reports, it was only on Saturday that a Delta Air Lines plane on its way from Los Angeles to Sydney in Australia was turned back due to smoke in the galley. Last Monday, a US airline plane overturned on landing in the Canadian city of Toronto - all 80 passengers survived.
There have also been several aviation accidents in the USA in recent weeks. In the capital Washington, for example, a military helicopter and a passenger plane collided on January 29, resulting in 67 deaths. Two days later, seven people died after a Learjet crashed in Philadelphia.
Ten people were killed after a plane crashed in Alaska on February 6. Last week, two people were killed when two small planes collided near a regional airport in Arizona.