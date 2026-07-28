Bally is under the supervision of the bankruptcy office, production in Switzerland has been suspended, and a court has blocked the transfer of the brand. At the same time, a takeover bid by Swiss entrepreneur Roberto Martullo was rejected. Here are the key questions and answers regarding the crisis facing this 175-year-old, long-established company.

Debt of 100 million A 175-year-old iconic brand on the brink of collapse—but the end remains a mystery

Here's what it's all about Bally is in debt restructuring and has debts of approximately 100 million Swiss francs.

A court blocked the transfer of the trademark to a newly formed U.S. company.

The current owner, Regent LP, rejected a takeover offer from Swiss businessman Roberto Martullo. Summary created with

For generations, Bally has been synonymous with Swiss shoes and high-quality craftsmanship. The company was founded in 1851 in Schönenwerd, SO.

Today, the company's future is uncertain. Production in Ticino has been halted, and uncomfortable questions are being raised in court. The fashion empire has been making headlines time and again for weeks.

What happened, who owns Bally, and why did a court intervene? blue News summarizes the key points and tells you what you need to know right now.

Who owns Bally today?

Bally has been owned by the U.S. private equity firm Regent LP since August 2024. The fund acquired the brand from the German company JAB Holding.

At the time of the acquisition, Bally employed approximately 1,500 people worldwide and operated about 320 company-owned stores. According to available reports, the workforce has since declined to about 1,000 employees.

Regent and Bally have not commented publicly on many of the events of the past few months. Several inquiries from national and international media outlets have gone unanswered.

How did Bally end up in this situation?

A Bally store in Zurich in 1976. PHOTOPRESS ARCHIVE

The decline did not begin with the current owner. Since the Bally family lost control in the late 1970s, the company has changed hands several times.

Various investors attempted to reposition Bally. At times, the company was positioned more strongly as a luxury brand; later, prices were lowered again. At the same time, there were frequent changes in management and creative directors.

The repeated repositioning efforts cost a lot of money but, according to people close to the company, did not generate enough revenue. On top of that, there were unpaid bills. The company's debt is now estimated at around 100 million Swiss francs.

What remains of Swiss manufacturing?

In May 2026, production in Caslano, TI, was discontinued. The remaining 27 employees were laid off. The workforce there had already been reduced from 57 to 27 the previous year.

Bally had already outsourced most of its shoe production to external companies. In Caslano, only a few individual production steps for a small number of high-end men's shoes were still being carried out.

Several Swiss stores were also closed. In the end, only the stores on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse and in St. Moritz remained open.

Why did the court block the sale of the brand?

A court in Lugano blocked the planned transfer of the Bally brand to the U.S. company Aare LLC, as reported by the newspaper "La Regione" reported on Monday. The company had only been founded in May 2026.

According to reports, the court suspected that the company was being deliberately devalued. There are concerns that the valuable brand could be spun off from Bally at a low price.

In the event of a subsequent bankruptcy, there would be fewer assets left for the creditors. The brand could then possibly continue to be used or repurchased without the existing debt. It remains to be seen whether this suspicion will be confirmed.

Bally is currently in debt restructuring. A trustee must determine whether restructuring is possible, whether a debt restructuring agreement can be reached, or whether the company must file for bankruptcy.

Why did Roberto Martullo's rescue attempt fail?

The last pair of shoes was produced here in Caslano, TI. KEYSTONE

According to his own statements, Swiss entrepreneur Roberto Martullo wanted to acquire Bally in its entirety. His offer included the brand, the stores, the machinery, and the Caslano facility.

Regent LP rejected the offer. Martullo had previously acquired and continued to operate the Swiss shoe brand Künzli.

He criticized Regent’s business model in an interview with “La Regione”. He said the fund takes over struggling brands and then makes its money primarily through licensing fees. Employees and suppliers suffer as a result. This is Martullo’s account of the situation.

In fact, the brand is probably the most important asset still in existence today. Bally Holdings GmbH, founded in April, lists the licensing of brands, designs, and other rights as one of its business purposes. This would make it possible to generate revenue from the Bally name without necessarily having to manufacture shoes itself.