Internationally acclaimed Swiss artist Olaf Breuning returns from his adopted home of New York to his hometown of Schaffhausen with his new exhibition, “Humans.” Using a bronze monkey and a 300-meter-long rope, he brings 4.5 billion years of Earth’s history to life—and raises questions about the role of humanity.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss multimedia artist is presenting his exhibition “Humans” in his hometown of Schaffhausen—25 years after his first exhibition at the Museum zu Allerheiligen.

The exhibition explores humanity’s place in time, existential questions, generations, and the future of humankind.

The artist now uses artificial intelligence for some of his works, but emphasizes the importance of the human element.

After more than 20 years in New York, Breuning is now considering a return to Switzerland.

A 40-centimeter-tall bronze monkey, a 300-kilogram marble pedestal, and an additional slab to protect the museum’s parquet floor. Plus a 300-meter-long rope. The monkey thoughtfully holds the gilded end between its fingers. “What if humans had never existed?” it seems to ask itself.

For the gilded tip represents the last roughly 300,000 years of Homo sapiens history. The remaining rope represents the 4.5 billion years of Earth’s history. Although the room houses only this one installation, drawings hang on the walls showing what humans are preoccupied with—almost like a close-up of themselves. In this room, you’re not quite sure whether to feel grand—because you can traverse billions of years in just a few seconds—or rather very small—given that the entire history of humanity makes up only a tiny fraction of that time.

A rope, a bronze chimpanzee—and suddenly 4.5 billion years of Earth’s history become almost tangible. Olaf Breuning & Galerie von Bartha, Basel, Museum zu Allerheiligen Schaffhausen

What’s particularly impressive is how Breuning manages to make these vast scales visible in a simplified way.

“The idea came to me last summer in a café in Kyoto,” Swiss artist Olaf Breuning tells blue News. “Then I thought: Oh, now I have to make a bronze monkey.” Back in his adopted home of New York, the planning began: designing the monkey and having it cast, procuring the marble pedestal, and finding the rope.

A year later, his works—which playfully traverse the realms of drawing, photography, video, sculpture, and installation—are brought together at the Museum zu Allerheiligen in Schaffhausen. The location is particularly noteworthy: it is Breuning’s hometown. The 56-year-old artist is thus returning to the museum 25 years after his first exhibition as one of Switzerland’s most successful contemporary artists.

The exhibition is titled “Humans.” And within just a few minutes, it becomes clear: While it is indeed about human beings—it is at least as much about their sometimes surprisingly small role, their doubts, and their turning points.

«We are social beings grappling with existential questions» Olaf Breuning Multidisciplinary artist

The human being, plagued by doubts and questions, is portrayed in the four-minute video musical “Simple Human,” shown in another room of the museum. The artist himself plays the caveman. AI gave him the hairy body finish. “It was incredibly fun to work with. In the past, I had to organize actors for films and set up entire productions. Today, I can sit in the studio and create a completely new character in ten minutes.” The song, too, is AI-generated and comes across as almost agonizing.

In the video “Simple Human,” Olaf Breuning himself takes on the role of a caveman. Olaf Breuning & Galerie von Bartha, Basel

Breuning uses AI as a tool but insists on his own physical involvement. “You still have to be able to feel the humanity in it,” he says. By appearing as the main character, he brings a piece of his own emotional world to the surface. Behind “Simple Human” lies the realization that, at the end of the day, despite all technological advancements, we are simply human beings. “We have to eat; we have to sleep. We can’t just shake off our biological realities. We are social beings grappling with existential questions,” says Breuning.

«No species exists forever.» Olaf Breuning Multidisciplinary Artist

Anyone familiar with Breuning’s work—which often plays with humor and absurdity—quickly notices that his themes have become more serious. In his new works, he addresses, among other things, climate change, focusing on the discrepancy between knowledge and action. “I don’t think we’re really capable of thinking in broad temporal contexts. I believe that’s a human trait: we’re trapped in the time in which we live,” says Breuning.

Breuning thinks in terms of dimensions that extend far beyond current debates. “In the long run, humanity will eventually disappear. Whether in a hundred thousand years or a million years—no species exists forever.” That is precisely why he finds it sad that humans are destroying their own habitat.

Has he become more melancholic? Quite possibly. “I’ve probably just gotten older,” he says. “As a young artist, I was deeply inspired by horror movies, science fiction, and films like *Alien*. Over the years, your view of the world changes. You perhaps become a bit more general in your outlook and more reflective.”

Moving to Switzerland?

His life in New York has also shaped him. “Americans are often more optimistic and laid-back than the Swiss,” says Breuning. At the same time, he is actually considering returning to Switzerland—partly because of his eight-year-old daughter, whom he has with his wife of about 20 years.

“The quality of life in Switzerland is incredibly high. After ten years in the countryside in Upstate New York, I also feel that it might be time for a new chapter in my life,” the artist told blue news.

«Humor is an important part of my work.» Olaf Breuning Multidisciplinary Artist

“You can look at my work, laugh, and move on. Or you can take the themes seriously and reflect on them,” he says. “Both are perfectly fine with me. But humor is an important part of my work.”

The sculpture “Out of Balance,” featuring “knights on roller skates”—whose individual parts come from Germany, England, and Poland—seems almost comical; it is on display in another room at the Museum zu Allerheiligen in Schaffhausen. “I wanted to create a large metal sculpture without working directly with raw metal. I’m interested in this contrast between the heavy, rigid knight’s armor and the roller skates.”

Despite its playful nature, “Out of Balance” addresses our society’s dependence on fragile systems. Olaf Breuning & Galerie von Bartha, Basel, Museum zu Allerheiligen Schaffhausen

The message behind the work—which must be reassembled anew for every exhibition—is a simple one: “We humans are constantly developing more and more technologies and tools around us. At the same time, we’re often walking on very thin ice. If the electricity suddenly goes out, the oil stops flowing, or other fundamental systems cease to function, we very quickly lose our balance.”

Has his view of humanity changed as a result of his work on “Humans”?

For Breuning, it’s part of a long-term exploration. “For me, every exhibition answers certain questions and raises new ones. It’s an ongoing process that will likely continue until the end of my life.”

The exhibition “Olaf Breuning. Humans” is on view at the Museum zu Allerheiligen through September 27.

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