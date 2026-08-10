A strong earthquake has struck Colombia. The epicenter is in the west—but damage to buildings and injuries have been reported in several cities.

An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale has shaken Colombia. There were injuries and, in some cases, severe damage to buildings. The epicenter was near San José del Palmar in the Chocó Department in western Colombia, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC). The quake occurred at a depth of 96 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in cities and towns including Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Pereira, and Manizales, according to several media reports. In Cali, parts of building facades were damaged, and in Manizales, a tower of the cathedral sustained damage. Damage to buildings was also reported in Pereira.

The earthquake occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the depth as 107 kilometers, which is slightly deeper than the figure reported by the Colombian Geological Survey.

According to Governor Nubia Carolina Córdoba, several people were injured and buildings were severely damaged in Quibdó, the capital of the Chocó Department. “We are concerned about the aftershocks,” Córdoba wrote on the platform X.

Government Activates Crisis Management Team

President Abelardo de la Espriella, who was recently sworn into office, ordered the establishment of a joint crisis management team in San José del Palmar. The team is tasked with coordinating efforts to address the damage and provide assistance to those affected. The president also requested a detailed report on the situation and the most urgent needs for assistance.

De la Espriella announced that she would travel to Pereira in person. Shortly after the main quake, the Colombian Geological Survey also recorded a 4.6-magnitude aftershock in Nóvita, which is also located in the Department of Chocó.