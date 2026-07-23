While other countries have restrictions or even bans on social media in place, the issue is also being discussed in Switzerland. The Federal Council will present a report by next year.

As in many countries around the world, a social media ban for adolescents is also being discussed in Switzerland. (Featured image)

The Council of States had commissioned this study in March 2025 following the adoption of a postulate. It is having the federal government investigate whether banning access to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram for children under 16 could be effective in protecting minors and shielding children and adolescents from the harmful effects of social media.

Members of the Council of States Maya Graf (Greens/BL) and Céline Vara (Greens/NE) had justified their motions by citing the ban imposed in Australia on access to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram for children under 16. Regulation of social media platforms must be considered. There is a great need for action.

Positive Response

Various countries, such as Italy, France, Greece, and the Netherlands, have bans and restrictions on the use of smartphones in schools. Many Swiss schools also already have cell phone bans in place. Smartphones are collected during class.

According to a study published by Tamedia newspapers, about four out of five people surveyed in Switzerland currently support measures such as a ban on cell phones in schools and a ban on social media. In September 2025, the nonprofit organization NextGen4Impact submitted a petition with 60,000 signatures to the Federal Council, calling for social media platforms to no longer be accessible to children and adolescents under the age of 16.

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Media Minister Albert Rösti have recently expressed understanding for the call for stronger youth protection. The Federal Council is working on the issue. In addition to the report on the parliamentary motion, it also intends to take these demands into account in the draft legislation on platform regulation.