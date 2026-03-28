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Escaped from the zoo A capybara goes underground - and is spotted in the beer garden

Dominik Müller

28.3.2026

Capybaras are often referred to online as the "most relaxed animals in the world".
Capybaras are often referred to online as the "most relaxed animals in the world".
picture alliance / dpa

An escaped capybara is currently keeping a zoo in the south of England busy. Special dog teams, thermal imaging drones and several attempts to capture the animal have so far been unsuccessful.

28.03.2026, 13:37

28.03.2026, 13:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Capybara Samba escaped shortly after moving to an English zoo.
  • Despite searches with dogs and thermal imaging drones, Samba has only been spotted occasionally, for example in a pub.
  • The zoo is asking the public for information.
Show more

Hardly in her new home and already missing: Nine-month-old capybara Samba escaped shortly after moving to Marwell Zoo near the southern English city of Winchester. Together with sister Tango, she had arrived from Suffolk on March 16 - both used the new surroundings to escape.

Tango was quickly found, Samba remained missing. The animals often hide in the water when in danger. According to The Guardian, zoo director Laura Read says :"We have deployed search teams, including special dog teams and thermal imaging drones."

Samba has since been seen in the beer garden of a pub and on the riverbank. She could not be caught. Capybaras can weigh up to 66 kilos and are surprisingly fast.

Zoo hopes for help from the public

The zoo is asking the public for information. There is hardly any danger to the animal - there are no natural enemies in Great Britain. However, the separation from sister Tango is a cause for concern, as the animals are very social.

Two capybaras had already escaped from the zoo 30 years ago - also in this area. Samba was last filmed on the River Itchen, but attempts to capture her failed.

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