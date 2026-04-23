When cash was more popular, people often put coins in a piggy bank. Picture: Keystone

A few centimes into a savings account with every card payment: Raiffeisen introduces "rounding savings". In the first two days, over 10,000 customers have already activated the function, although Postfinance buried a similar offer four years ago due to a lack of demand.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Raiffeisen introduces "rounding savings": With every card, online or Twint payment, the amount is automatically rounded up to the nearest franc, five or ten francs, with the difference ending up in the savings account, fund savings plan or digital asset management.

The idea is not new - Postfinance offered a similar "e-cash box" from 2012 to 2021, but discontinued it due to a lack of demand.

Things seem to be going better at Raiffeisen: Over 10,000 customers activated the function in the first two days. Show more

Every little helps: Raiffeisen introduces this old idea in e-banking and calls it "rounding savings". Anyone paying by card, online or via Twint can have the amount automatically rounded up to the nearest franc, five francs or ten francs. The difference goes directly into a savings account.

The idea behind this is psychological. Many people find it easier to put a few centimes aside every day than to set aside a larger amount once a month. Experts refer to this as the "pennies-a-day" strategy - saving in small, regular steps.

Studies show that as soon as a savings sum becomes larger, consumers unconsciously compare it with other expenses such as rent - and then prefer not to save. This comparison does not apply to small amounts.

Postfinance has done it before

However, the idea is not new. From 2012 to 2021, Postfinance offered the "E-Kässeli". Customers could round up payments there too. Once a month, the bank transferred the collected centimes to an account of their choice. Charitable organizations sometimes used the function to collect donations.

Spokeswoman Xhetare Rexhaj explains why the bank discontinued the service: "The e-cash box was a niche offering that was only used by a small proportion of our approximately 2.4 million private customers. With this in mind, the service was switched off at the end of 2021."

If you want to save money digitally, you don't have to break open a piggy bank. Image: Keystone

Even though digital payments have become much more popular since 2021, Postfinance has no plans to bring back the e-cash box. However, new functions are constantly being examined - the decisive factors are customer benefit, demand and feasibility.

No donation function at Raiffeisen

Raiffeisenbank goes one step further. The rounded-up amounts do not necessarily have to flow into a savings account. The bank is thus responding to the trend towards simple investment solutions. For the time being, it is dispensing with a donation option as was once the case at Postfinance.

Raiffeisen uses previous payments to simulate how much would flow into a savings account via rounding. blue News

According to the bank, the launch has been a success: "Rounded savings have been well received by customers. In the first two days since the launch, more than 10,000 customers have already activated the function in e-banking," says Raiffeisen spokesperson Jan Söntgerath on request.

The function is free of charge and can be found in e-banking under automated standing orders. When you set it up, the system uses previous data to calculate how much you would have spent in the past twelve months with the selected setting.

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